9-year-old among 3 shot in St. Louis-area fireworks altercation

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEMAY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suburban St. Louis man fired at a group of people shooting off fireworks for the Fourth of July, wounding a 9-year-old boy and two women.

Twenty-seven-year-old Donald Meek was booked early Monday into the St. Louis County Justice Center on three counts each of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that bond is set at $200,000. Police said Meek brandished a .45-caliber weapon after an argument and minor physical altercation.

The victims already were injured when police went to the home in response to a report of fireworks. One of the women and the boy required hospitalization for their injuries; the other woman was treated and released.

