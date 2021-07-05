Advertisement

Arkansas governor questions using private donation for National Guard deployments

File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.(South Dakota National Guard)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Republican governor sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is speaking out against the idea of paying for such a deployment using a private donation.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson made the comments this weekend in an interview with CNN. The comments come after Gov. Noem’s announcement last week saying she’s sending 50 South Dakota national guard members to deal with unauthorized crossings at the border.

A foundation backed by a Tennessee billionaire donated $1 million to pay for that deployment. Governor Hutchinson is sending up to 40 Arkansas guard members to the border but says he would not accept a private donation to pay for it.

“This is a state function, this is something we respond to other states in terms of disaster. I would consider it a bad precedent to have it privately funded. Whenever you’re looking at supplemental pay for some state employees we use private foundation money, so it’s not across the board rule against that. But in this instance, I think it’s very appropriate we pay for that by the usual state budget,” said Gov. Hutchinson.

State Democratic lawmakers have called the deployment a “misuse” of the National Guard and are asking the governor to cancel it. Noem’s office previously said the governor would welcome any donations that quote “help alleviate the cost of South Dakota taxpayers.”

