Children safety in large crowds and what to do if they get lost

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of the July celebrations around the Ozarks may draw large crowds. If you attend a crowded event with your family this weekend or in the near future, it’s important to know what to do if you lose your child.

In a recent study, the U.S. Department of Justice estimated 340,500 children a year become temporarily separated from a parent for at least and hour, a statistic that has grown in recent years.

Ibrahim Ayuba, a parent who spent the Fourth of July at a Springfield park, said the thought of losing his child is scary.

”Instantly, it’s worry, because of all of the things that’s happening in this world nowadays. It could be, somebody could have got her, could be hiding, or its just playing,” said Ayuba.

The Springfield Police Department recommended writing your cell phone number on your child’s arm, then applying a liquid bandage to make sure the marking lasts for an extended period of time.

Anna Lewis, another parent, said she calls local authorities if she can’t find her child.

“I’m usually going to tend to look for him for at least five or ten minutes. If not, I’m going to call the police,” said Lewis. “But we’ve definitely programmed my kid to scream when other people kick him up that he doesn’t know.”

Authorities say it’s important to have your child memorize cell phones numbers, names, and addresses, so they can get back you quickly if they get lost.

Aninda Sadhukhan, another parent, said this situation can cause a lot of anxiety.

“But if you certainly can’t spot her for like 10 seconds, it’s an issue of panic,” said Sadhukhan. “Mostly panic at the time. I’m kind of trying to think, when do we call the police?”

Police say to call 911 if you have lost your child.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

