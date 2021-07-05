Family continues push for answers in Springfield man’s death, vigil planned for Monday in his memory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been five months with no arrest in the death of Springfield man Chandler Sweaney, but his family hasn’t given up hope.

The Springfield Police Department is still investigating Sweaney’s death from February 1. His family is meeting with detectives Monday for an update on the case.

Sweaney was shot and killed at his west-Springfield home in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street. His mother has told us from the start, she believes his death is linked to an advertisement he placed for roommates a few months before his.

She believes detectives are getting very close to charges in the case the criminal activity that situation brought to his home stems from drug addiction.

But as Sweaney’s loved ones wait for justice, they are also honoring his memory. His mother, Shelley Larrick, says Sweaney was always working to better himself, and was also concerned about the world around him.

Larrick says she would like to prevent any other parent from going through the grief she is experiencing. So the tagline they’ve chosen in Chandler’s honor is, “Do Better, Be Better.” She says his friends came up with the idea of holding a candlelight vigil, which is scheduled Monday night.

“His friends also wanted to honor him and also have the opportunity,” said Larrick. “If anybody else wanted to talk about who he was as a person, but also, what does this tagline we’ve given him ‘Do Better, Be Better,’ mean to them and what they’re doing to better the world around them.”

The candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at 8:30 at Jim’s Steakhouse, Chandler’s former workplace. It will be open to the public and for those who knew Chandler, but also for those who just feel motivated to help better their community.

