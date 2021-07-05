Fire damages Roberts Brothers Livestock Auction site in Bolivar, leads to total loss of auction house

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire early Monday morning at the Roberts Brothers Livestock Auction in Bolivar has resulted in a total loss of the auction house and cafeteria.

Crews were notified of the fire around 5:30 a.m. Monday. Seven different fire departments responded, working to put out flames for more than three hours. The fire fully involved the main building.

The site, which opened in 1957, has been a center for selling cattle in and around Polk County for more than 60 years.

”Its a very, very scary time,” said Debbi Roberts-McGinnis, who is a third-generation family member to have worked the livestock auction. “It has been around virtually all of my life.”

”When we got on scene, the flames were through the roof. Pretty much everything inside is pretty much gone,” said Lt. Blake Long of the Central Polk County Fire Protection District.

”We have very loyal customers, and I think that’s one of our biggest attributes. We’ve had people who have been with us since the very beginning,” said Roberts.

The site has been owned and operated by the Roberts family the entire way, and the auction is currently ran by Isaac Roberts.

”My brothers and sisters were all working with it. My kids grew up here, and now we’ve got the fifth generation,” said Roberts.

And they’re all expected to carry their weight. But early Monday morning, they were caught by surprised when something unexpected happened.

”We arrived, it was fully involved and we put it out,” said Lt. Long.

After the flames were tamed, there wasn’t much landing in the auction house, but the cattle pens were still in tact.

”It looks like this burned for awhile before anybody noticed it. It burned to a level that we really just can’t tell what happened exactly,” said Lt. Long.

Damage that far exceeds the building.

”Daddy would want me to say, ‘thank you’ to all the people that have been loyal to us all these years,” said Roberts. “They’re what made it survive for 62 years.”

But from the ashes, a new hope is born.

”Absolutely, because the pens aren’t damaged, and we’re cattle people,” Roberts explained. “So Isaac will be able to utilize the pens, even if we don’t have an auction. But, auctioning is kind of in our blood, so it won’t surprise me if he wants to rebuild.”

