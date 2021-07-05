FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Great today! Two cold fronts this week

High pressure is sitting just east of the Ozarks. We’ll have winds flowing around the high pressure around 5 to 10 mph.

High pressure overhead (KYTV)

The high pressure will give us another beautiful day with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees for some spots. We’ll also be dry today with a few passing cumulus clouds. Tonight under clear skies the temperatures will dip to the 60s.

High pressure sticks around! (KYTV)

Tomorrow, expect temperatures to be slightly warmer to today, with the high pressure bringing temperatures in the upper 80s for more widespread areas. Wednesday looks hot again with the potential for temperatures to hit 90.

Hot for the next few days (KYTV)

Wednesday evening the first of two cold fronts moves in. This one is very week and is associated with an upper-level trough of low pressure. Because of how quickly moving the low pressure and the dry air overhead, any rain chances will be widely scattered, with most remaining dry but humid.

Two systems to watch for rain potential (KYTV)

Things really start to heat up Friday ahead of the next cold front and upper-level trough. Temperatures will hit 90 with heat index values in the triple digits possible. Still some uncertainties about the exact details for the rain, but as the second could front moves in there is potential for more widespread rain Friday night and into Saturday.