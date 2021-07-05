Advertisement

Foster youth program hopes Springfield, more SWMO communities will utilize its vouchers for housing

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are more than 3,200 kids in foster care in southwest Missouri. When they age out of the program, they are hit with a lot of economic disadvantages.

It’s a problem that the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative aims to address. The program is organized through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For Springfield, it turns out the city has extra vouchers through the program that they are currently not using.

The vouchers help make the cost of living an option for those who do not have financial support. The vouchers are based on how much income the applicants currently have.

For one Springfield woman who aged out of Foster Care, it has been a game-changer.

“It’s taken a lot of stress off of me, it’s helping me get back on my feet, and I can connect with a bunch of resources,” Emily Dillon says. “One of the requirements is to connect with specific programs to help you mentor out of financial crisis and those kinds of things. It has saved my skin a little bit.”

The program does have age requirements for those who apply.

For more details on who is eligible, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested
Highway 266 and Farm Road 35
Man from Tampa, Fla. killed, two others hurt in crash Sunday morning near Halltown, Mo.
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Of The Ozarks, Mo.
Springfield Police Department
Police investigate assault outside of Springfield, Mo. apartment

Latest News

Roberts Bros. Livestock Auction caught fire Monday morning, resulting in a total loss.
Fire damages Roberts Brothers Livestock Auction site in Bolivar, leads to total loss of auction house
A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in...
Man hospitalized after nearly 100-foot fall from cliff in Pulaski County
A few storms are possible by Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Several Chances for Rain This Week
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 800 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 700 new cases since Friday