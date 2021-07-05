Advertisement

One hospitalized after nearly 100-foot fall from cliff in Pulaski County

A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in...
A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in Pulaski County near the Devil’s Elbow Bridge.(Allen Hilliard)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person was airlifted to a hospital Monday afternoon after falling nearly 100 feet from a cliff in Pulaski County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells KY3 one person fell off a cliff in a wooded area near the Devil’s Elbow Bridge.

Investigators did not confirm the identity, age or gender of the victim. It’s also unclear what injuries the victim may have suffered.

A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to the scene Monday just before noon. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there was a rescue operation in the area, but did not release further details.

A viewer who lives around the area shared a photo of the scene with KY3. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, but no criminal activity is being investigated at this point.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

