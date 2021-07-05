Advertisement

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri explains what to do if your pets went missing over Fourth of July weekend

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Statistics show that more pets end up missing over the Fourth of July holiday weekend than any other time of the year.

Katie Newcomb with the Human Society of Southwest Missouri says fireworks and other festivities can cause trauma for pets.

“It’s terrorizing to a lot of animals, especially dogs and cats that aren’t used to those kind of noises or lights,” said Newcomb. “They’re very sporadic, they don’t understand what’s going on. So they get terrified, fight-or-flight kicks in, and most of the time, they’re going to pick flight, and they’re going to run off.”

Newcomb also says they are at over capacity, due in part to the holiday weekend.

“Just this month already, we’ve had more phone calls for our intake than ever. We’ve had over 700 voicemails on our intake,” said Newcomb. “That’s not normal. That’s a lot and obviously. We don’t have space for all of that.”

The Humane Society stresses to microchip and vaccinate your pets, so if they’re lost and found by another person, they can be easily identifiable.

They also say if your pet is lost to give the Humane Society or animal control as many details about your pet as possible. This can be photos, personality traits, descriptions of their collar and names.

Newcomb says, if you haven’t already, get your pets microchipped.

“The Microchip is huge,” said Newcomb. “They don’t really feel it and nothing like that. So it’s really simple to do and it’s easy. “It’s done to help prevent them in the long term. It’s going to help find them home, back to you.”

If you or someone you know has lost a pet, go to Leigh’s Lost and Found, where you can also post lost strays.

Other resources:

