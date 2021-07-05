Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.

Authorities responded to a disturbance at home in the 8700 block of North Farm Road 43 in northern Greene County just before 8 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man deceased.

Investigators did not release the victim’s name or age, and did not determine how he died.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested in connection to the death.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

