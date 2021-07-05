Advertisement

Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested

A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.

Authorities responded to a disturbance at home in the 8700 block of North Farm Road 43 in northern Greene County just before 8 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man deceased.

Investigators did not release the victim’s name or age, and did not determine how he died.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested in connection to the death.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
Highway 266 and Farm Road 35
Man from Tampa, Fla. killed, two others hurt in crash Sunday morning near Halltown, Mo.
Randell Warren Mealer, 56, has been charged with 50 counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Former Harrison, Ark. High School band director charged with 50 counts of sexual assault
Near Aldrich & Boston
Homicide investigation underway in Bolivar after authorities find body
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks

Latest News

What to do if you lose your child
Children safety in large crowds and what to do if they get lost
Children safety in large crowds and what to do if they get lost
How to properly dispose fireworks in Missouri and store those that go unused
Historic building in north Springfield hit by vandals, community steps up
Historic building in north Springfield hit by vandals, community steps up