Man struck, killed on highway in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man was hit and killed last night on Missouri Highway 32, just a few miles miles east of Buffalo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dorcey Folsom, 39, of Buffalo, Missouri, was reportedly running along the highway in the eastbound lanes when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 70 deaths from crashes this year.

