Advertisement

Rockabilly performer Sanford Clark dead at 85 from COVID-19

(WVLT News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Rockabilly and country performer Sanford Clark, who had a Top 10 hit with “The Fool” in 1956, has died in a Missouri hospital from COVID-19. He was 85.

Clark died Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, where he had been receiving cancer treatment before he contracted the coronavirus, his publicist and fellow performer Johnny Vallis said Monday.

Clark was born on Oct. 24, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and raised in Phoenix, where he first began performing in the early 1950s. “The Fool” reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 100. The song was later recorded by several other well-known artists, including Elvis Presley and The Animals.

Presley actually recorded the song twice, the first time as part of his personal recordings while he was serving in the Army, then again for professional release in the 1970s, Vallis said.

“You can hear that he’s trying to emulate Sanford’s sound,” Vallis said. “You know, most people I know want to impersonate Elvis, and here Elvis was trying to impersonate him.”

Clark recorded several other songs in the 1950s and 1960s that saw minor success before he left the music business to work in construction, though he occasionally recorded in later decades on his own label, Desert Sun Records.

Sanford is survived by his wife, Marsha, and several children.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
Highway 266 and Farm Road 35
Man from Tampa, Fla. killed, two others hurt in crash Sunday morning near Halltown, Mo.
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Of The Ozarks, Mo.
Springfield Police Department
Police investigate assault outside of Springfield, Mo. apartment

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools explains COVID-19 protocols for student athletes, encourages those participating to get vaccinated
High pressure sticks around!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Great today! Two cold fronts this week
Man struck, killed on highway in Dallas County
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested