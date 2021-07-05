Advertisement

Springfield community steps up with donations, helps clean up Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center after vandalism

The Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center has served the African-American community for generations. Community cleans up the damage a day after and is “pouring in” donations.
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center in north Springfield has served the African-American community for generations.

Less than a week ago, Mark Dixon, the president of the center, was made aware that vandals struck the building with bright florescent spray paint. It was vandalized with racial slurs and phallic symbols.

“As soon as I found out, it felt like I had been punched in the gut. I was feeling lots of anger and sadness,” said Dixon.

The building, been serving the community since the 1900′s, has a lot of history behind it. First, it was a residential home in the early 20th century. Then, it became a healthcare building.

”Over the years the building was also used as a nursing home and eventually a veterans home for African-Americans. Later it was converted to a day care center operated by Roberta Bartley and her sister Olive Decatur. The pair were teachers at Lincoln School during segregation,” according to a previous KY3 report from Frances Watson earlier this week.

By Thursday morning, the spray-paint had been cleaned up by volunteers and the City of Springfield parks and recreation.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure visited Dixon, and even went as far to post a statement that expressed that the incident “does not reflect Springfield’s values.”

“The mayor told me, the best thing you can do is to get it gone quickly. Let them know they did not win. I was happy that the park board stepped up with professionals and came the morning to knock it out,” said Dixon.

Dixon says many members of the Springfield community have been pouring in donations, asking if they can help in any way.

“I could not have been prepared in any way for literally hundreds of people saying in one way or another that they support our organization and are against this kind of activity. They want to be clear that we’re not in that crowd. They are not on that side of the fence,” said Dixon.

Dixon told us the support has been overwhelming in a positive way.

“I think that is really such a powerful thing here in this community here in southwest Missouri to have people to step up like this,” said Dixon.

The vandals have still not been caught, but Dixon is hoping that those responsible will turn themselves in and apologize.

