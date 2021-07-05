Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 500+ new COVID-19 since start of July amid rising hospitalizations

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases since the start of the new month.

Health leaders report 519 new cases since July 1, more than two-thirds of those over the last three days.

Case counts over the last four days include:

  • July 1: 157
  • July 2: 50
  • July 3: 262
  • July 4: 50

The rolling seven-day average is around 144 cases per day, according to the health department.

Cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to hit southwest Missouri hard. Mercy Springfield is currently treating 115 patients for COVID-19, and the hospital recently announced it is running short on ventilators.

Various communities throughout southwest Missouri have reported high COVID-19 hospitalization numbers and a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. The health department says there are currently 168 COVID-19 patients being treated in Greene County hospitals.

The health department reports nearly 2,400 active COVID-19 cases right now. Less than 40% of Greene County residents are vaccinated, per county records.

