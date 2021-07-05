Advertisement

Swim caps for thick, curly hair not allowed at Olympics

A swimmer prepares his cap during a training session at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de...
A swimmer prepares his cap during a training session at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Swimming caps designed for natural hair won’t be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics, with the sport’s world governing body saying they are unsuitable due to them not “following the natural form of the head.”

The British brand Soul Cap sought to have its products officially recognized by FINA, but had its application rejected. The company makes caps designed to protect thick, curly, and voluminous hair.

FINA says it is reviewing the situation with the company and similar products “while understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”

