Swim caps for thick, curly hair not allowed at Olympics

(AP) - Swimming caps designed for natural hair won’t be allowed at the Tokyo Olympics, with the sport’s world governing body saying they are unsuitable due to them not “following the natural form of the head.”

The British brand Soul Cap sought to have its products officially recognized by FINA, but had its application rejected. The company makes caps designed to protect thick, curly, and voluminous hair.

FINA says it is reviewing the situation with the company and similar products “while understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”

