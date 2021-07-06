Air conditioning services in Springfield see high demand, working to keep up with parts shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A severe parts shortage is halting heating and air conditioning companies from keeping up with demands this time of year.

As the temperatures continue to rise, your AC unit goes into overdrive, which makes keeping cool enough of a challenge. But that is even more difficult if your AC unit isn’t working properly.

Andrew Crocker is a homeowner in Springfield and finds it hard to believe just how much the heat can affect utilities.

”We have an air conditioner that’s kind of old, not even that old,” said Crocker. “But it might as well be ancient battling the heat wave we’re dealing with right now.”

He says even a slightly older unit is noticeable.

”Even just getting to 70 degrees, it takes much longer than it used to,” he explained.

Rich Callahan of Air Services Heating and Cooling says they’re used to staying busy this time of year, but recently it has been busier than usual.

”We’re running till 9, 10, 11 o’clock at night trying to get calls done,” said Callahan.

And to make things worse, now another obstacle. Parts are in short supply, making it more difficult to keep up with demand.

”Not only have we had a shortage part, but refrigerant prices have more than quadrupled this year,” said Callahan.

A shortage on key parts is placing HVAC repairs on hold. The biggest shortage, evaporator coils.

”Before, any other year, we’d have 100 and something coils just sitting here ready to go,” Callahan explained. “And now, it’s just week-by-week, we’re getting parts in, and hopefully we can get them in.”

Evaporator coils are only the beginning of the list.

“We’ve had a shortage of blower motors, condenser fan motors, just simple capacitors we’ve had a shortage of.”

Supervisor Brett Callahan says the shortage is so steep, it has created new jobs.

”One technician now, his sole job is to call out on parts,” he said. “So that’s calling three, four different manufacturers to say can we get this part, can we fit this part on this unit.”

With such a low supply, getting a timely repair can sometimes come down to luck.

“Well they had to replace a part of our AC unit, and they said they were down to one of that replacement part,” said Crocker. “So we were very fortunate to take advantage of it then.”

While Crocker was fortunate to have his need met, several customers right now are left with under performing units or no air conditioning at all.

”We have 28 customers, as of right now, that are waiting on parts to come in,” Callahan said. “In years past, that number was probably one or two where we were waiting on parts.”

So then what is your best way to avoid being without AC?

”Make sure that you’re changing your filters,” said Callahan. “Make sure if it’s by us or another company to get that thing tuned up and cleaned. To try and prevent any unwarranted stress on that unit.“

”Because the last thing you want to be, is in the middle of a heat wave, having to debate how many thousands of dollars you want to spend on a new AC unit,” said Crocker.

