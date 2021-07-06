Advertisement

Arkansas sees another spike in virus cases over weekend

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced he is creating an office that will focus on...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday reported 1,246 new coronavirus cases and 23 more hospitalizations from the past three days as Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned that the state could face a “tough week” in the virus’ growth.

The Department of Health said the biggest jump over the weekend came on Saturday when the state added 764 new cases.

The department recently stopped reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on weekends, releasing the figures on Monday instead.

The department said there are 361 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. The department reported COVID-19 deaths rose by seven to 5,920.

Hutchinson noted that the state has now surpassed 1 million people fully vaccinated.

“This is a milestone, but we need to pick up the pace before school starts this fall,” Hutchinson tweeted. “This could be a tough week in new cases and hospitalizations, so get the shot now.”

Arkansas has had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Forty-two percent of the state’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 34.5% have completed their vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

