Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
Mercy Springfield is out of ventilators, Rise in patients forces expansion to a 2nd COVID-19 ICU
Mercy Springfield runs out of ventilators, rise in patients forces expansion to a second COVID-19 ICU
A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in...
Man hospitalized after nearly 100-foot fall from cliff in Pulaski County
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 500+ new COVID-19 since start of July amid rising hospitalizations

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
San Francisco's tallest residential building is sinking
CoxHealth ICU
CoxHealth calls on nation to send more traveling nurses and RT staff to help with SWMO COVID-19 surge
Lakota Tucker.
Man charged in Fourth of July shooting death in Ash Grove