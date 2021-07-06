Cox Medical Center Branson nurses reflect on pandemic challenges as COVID-19 cases rise again

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - After the Fourth of July weekend, Cox Medical Center Branson nurses said they are snapping back to reality as COVID-19 units remain full.

Many nurses say they are tired and burned out as southwest Missouri becomes one of the nation’s hotspots for the Delta variant.

“We are just trying to get by every day. It’s not fear mongering, it’s our reality,” Cox Nursing Director Adene Smith said.

COVID-19 unit Nurse Hannah Gray said it’s hard to hear people downplay the severity of the virus.

”Going to work, you don’t really know what’s going to happen that day, and we’ve just been seeing a lot of death. It’s been hard on us it’s taking a toll on us for sure,” Hannah Gray said.

Smith said positive cases slowed down in April, but once mask mandates were lifted in the tourist city, cases started to spike again.

”We were expecting we’d have a surge here due to the low vaccination rates and the fact they lifted the masking mandates,” said Smith.

Missouri currently has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the country with only 37% of people in the state fully vaccinated. In Taney County, only 24% of residents are fully vaccinated.

”That plays a huge difference. They say your best chances of beating this is if you have a 70% vaccine rate.”

She says there are currently six COVID-19 isolation beds in Branson, and all of them are full.

”So that’s why we’re having to send patients out to different beds wherever we can send them. Columbia, Arkansas, anybody that can take a COVID patient is taking them,” Smith said.

Gray said walking through this trial with other COVID nurses makes it easier.

”We’ll just be there for each other and cry on each other’s shoulders. If we never had to tell another person that their loved one’s not gonna make it, that would be a great day for us,” Gray said.

Smith said if you see a healthcare worker thank them. They plead, if you’re able to get vaccinated, you should.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

