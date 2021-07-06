FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High pressure soon will be replaced by two fronts

The big picture is high--pressure overhead bringing dry conditions for today. A stationary front is set along the Gulf Coast producing rain, while Tropical Storm Elsa churns off the coast of Florida.

Big picture, high pressure overhead (KYTV)

Temperatures are warming by a few degrees today compared to yesterday, with highs closer to the upper 80s and near 90 degrees. Light winds overall just from the south around 5-10 mph.

High pressure overhead keeping us hot (KYTV)

Tonight we start to see the clouds increasing just a bit.Tomorrow the first cold front of the week moves through. This one will be very weak and won’t bring much in the way of rainfall.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day Wednesday but accumulations won’t be exciting. I’m expecting most to be dry but cloudy. Temperatures will sit in the mid and upper-80s.

Scattered showers Wednesday (KYTV)

Thursday looks mild with temperatures similar to Wednesday.With the front pushing back north Friday, we’ll experience hot temperatures and more humidity. Expect highs in the 90s with a heat index of 100 degrees.

Weekend rain looks likely as an upper-level trough advances eastward and a stronger surface cold front pushes in. This front will be slow-moving, so showers are possible on and off Saturday, with widespread rain by Sunday. May see some heavier downpours as the moisture starts to build in the atmosphere.