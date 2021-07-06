Man charged in Fourth of July shooting death in Ash Grove

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces criminal charges in the shooting death of a Walnut Grove man on the Fourth of July.

Lakota Tucker, 20, of Walnut Grove is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Tucker is accused in the death of Cory Estey, a 47-year-old man who authorities found in the 8700 block of North Farm Road 43 in Ash Grove just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to court records, Greene County deputies initially responded to a call for a suspect trespassing, then learned a man had been shot in the area. When authorities arrived, they found Estey deceased in the backyard with an apparent gunshot wound.

About half an hour later, Tucker arrived to the scene and told deputies “I’m the shooter. I’m the one that shot him,” according to court records.

Tucker told authorities he initially went to the home Sunday evening to retrieve some belongings of his mother, who had lived at the home until her death in April 2021. Though Tucker had not lived at home since 2019, he says had permission to be there to collect mom’s belongings, according to court records.

Tucker loaded a table from outside of the home into a truck, then left from the area. While initially driving back, he tried to retrieve a deer stand he noticed in a field. Then he made way back to the Ash Grove home.

When he arrived back, Tucker says a man started power walking to his vehicle and confronted him. Tucker says he tried to explain to the man he was collecting his mother’s property.

Per court records, Tucker said Estey told him he had already contacted law enforcement and gave him multiple demands to “Step out of the truck” from Cory. Lakota told Cory he was going to leave, then accused him of trying to steal stuff.

While Tucker tried to leave, he says Estey made threats to start shooting and walked toward the home afterwards. Tucker says he loaded weapon and fired two shots from his truck outside of the window.” Tucker said, after that, he initially drove to his home in Walnut Grove, He told authorities he had no idea he hit Estey and stated “I didn’t want to kill him, I just wanted to [expletive] scare him” in an attempt to get away from the scene, according to court records.

Authorities followed up with a warrant in Tucker’s home, finding a rifle and a magazine.

Tucker is booked in the Greene County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

