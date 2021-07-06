Materials of demolished Route 66 motel in Springfield to be used for new visitors center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One year ago, the historic Lurvey Court Route 66 Motel was demolished with the promise that the materials from the buildings would be used elsewhere.

And a year later, the building process still has not started, but a plan is underway.

“The idea is to make a visitors center out of that cabin,” says David Eslick, a board member of the Route 66 Association of Missouri.

Forty pallets are currently being preserved of the sandstone. With Route 66 visitations picking up, the pressure is on to get that done along with the rest of the park.

The goal is to have the cabin replica up in the park by 2026.

“It will be done by the 100th anniversary. If I have to get out there and move it myself and put it back together,” Eslick says.

