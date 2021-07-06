Advertisement

Materials of demolished Route 66 motel in Springfield to be used for new visitors center

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One year ago, the historic Lurvey Court Route 66 Motel was demolished with the promise that the materials from the buildings would be used elsewhere.

And a year later, the building process still has not started, but a plan is underway.

“The idea is to make a visitors center out of that cabin,” says David Eslick, a board member of the Route 66 Association of Missouri.

Forty pallets are currently being preserved of the sandstone. With Route 66 visitations picking up, the pressure is on to get that done along with the rest of the park.

The goal is to have the cabin replica up in the park by 2026.

“It will be done by the 100th anniversary. If I have to get out there and move it myself and put it back together,” Eslick says.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Springfield is out of ventilators, Rise in patients forces expansion to a 2nd COVID-19 ICU
Mercy Springfield runs out of ventilators, rise in patients forces expansion to a second COVID-19 ICU
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in...
Man hospitalized after nearly 100-foot fall from cliff in Pulaski County
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 500+ new COVID-19 since start of July amid rising hospitalizations

Latest News

There is a tiny chance for showers Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Humid the rest of the week
After the Fourth of July weekend, Cox Medical Center Branson nurses said they are snapping back...
Cox Medical Center Branson nurses reflect on pandemic challenges as COVID-19 cases rise again
Cox Medical Center Branson nurses reflect on pandemic challenges as positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise again
Parts shortage is a growing concern for local repair companies
Air conditioning services in Springfield see high demand, working to keep up with parts shortage