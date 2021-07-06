Advertisement

Missouri leads nation with most new COVID-19 cases per capita over past two weeks

Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri leads the nation with the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days.

The delta variant, first identified in India, is spreading rapidly, straining hospitals in Springfield and raising fresh fears that the situation could soon grow worse as holiday gatherings seed fresh cases.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients jumped by nearly 27% over the Fourth of July weekend in a hard-hit area of Missouri where immunization rates are low, leading to a temporary ventilator shortfall and a public call for help from respiratory therapists.

As of Monday, CoxHealth and the city’s other hospital, Mercy Springfield, were treating 213 COVID-19 patients, up from 168 on Friday. As recently as May 24, the two hospitals had just 31 patients.

“After what we’ve seen in the last month everyone is just holding their breath, especially after a holiday weekend like this, knowing that there were large gatherings,” said Erik Frederick, the chief administrative officer of Mercy Springfield.

Many communities that held off on Fourth of July festivities in 2020 held them this year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
Mercy Springfield is out of ventilators, Rise in patients forces expansion to a 2nd COVID-19 ICU
Mercy Springfield runs out of ventilators, rise in patients forces expansion to a second COVID-19 ICU
A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in...
Man hospitalized after nearly 100-foot fall from cliff in Pulaski County
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 500+ new COVID-19 since start of July amid rising hospitalizations

Latest News

CoxHealth ICU
CoxHealth calls on nation to send more traveling nurses and RT staff to help with SWMO COVID-19 surge
Lakota Tucker.
Man charged in Fourth of July shooting death in Ash Grove
(Source: KFVS)
MSHP reports seven traffic deaths, one boating death, no drownings over Fourth of July weekend
Scouting programs across the country have seen lower numbers in the last few decades. In some...
Ozarks Trail Council explains its enrollment and challenges as scout programs suffer huge declines in membership nationally