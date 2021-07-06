Advertisement

MSHP reports seven traffic deaths, one boating death, no drownings over Fourth of July weekend

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released its Fourth of July weekend report Tuesday.

MSHP reported seven traffic-related deaths, one boating death and no drownings over the Fourth of July weekend. The 2021 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 5.

2021 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics

Troopers worked 312 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and all seven fatalities. Troopers also made 144 DWI arrests and 81 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

2021 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics

Troopers worked 12 boating crashes, which included four injuries and one fatality. Troopers made eight BWI arrests and 43 drug arrests. There were no drownings over the holiday weekend.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, released the following statistics:

