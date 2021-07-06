Advertisement

Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (Gray News) – An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department went above and beyond to protect and serve dinner to a woman who had placed an order through a delivery service.

According to the department, Officer Tyler Williams assisted Officer Levi Chism with an arrest during a traffic stop on June 29.

They learned that the person arrested was a driver for DoorDash en route to make a delivery.

Police say Williams took it upon himself to get the food out of the vehicle before it was towed. He got the address of the delivery from the arrestee and headed that way.

When Williams knocked on the door, the man who opened seemed confused to see the officer.

“Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you,” Williams explained.

In the body camera video, you can see surprise quickly turn into laughs as Williams handed over the food.

Y'all, I can't make this up... #ProtectandServe #andDoorDash 🥡🚔💀

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The DoorDash driver was charged for driving with a suspended or revoked license, no proof of liability and a failure to appear warrant out of a neighboring county.

We have reached out to DoorDash for comment regarding the driver’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Springfield is out of ventilators, Rise in patients forces expansion to a 2nd COVID-19 ICU
Mercy Springfield runs out of ventilators, rise in patients forces expansion to a second COVID-19 ICU
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in...
Man hospitalized after nearly 100-foot fall from cliff in Pulaski County
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports 500+ new COVID-19 since start of July amid rising hospitalizations

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Rittenhouse attorney wants to use victim's sex offender status in court
High pressure overhead keeping us hot
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Humid the rest of the week
Scouting programs across the country have seen lower numbers in the last few decades. In some...
Ozarks Trail Council explains its enrollment and challenges as scout programs suffer huge declines in membership nationally
Ozarks Trail Council explains challenges as scout programs suffer declines nationally
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Health experts concerned 4th of July will spark delta variant spread