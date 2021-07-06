One year later, family still seeking answers in disappearance of Benton County woman

EDWARDS, Mo. (KY3) - More than a year has passed since Echo Lloyd was reported missing from Benton County, and her family is still holding out hope and asking for answers.

Lloyd was last seen on May 10, 2020 on the morning of Mother’s Day. Her daughter went to her house to drop off a Mother’s Day present, but Lloyd was not home at that time.

“Her daughter was in constant communication with her,” said Mary DuBray, Echo’s cousin.

After a few days of not hearing from her mother, her daughter, Kelsey went back to the house. She was able to get into the house, while the car was also left behind.

“Her purse was there. Her wallet was there. Her cigarettes were there. The only thing missing was her car keys, which they later found at her neighbor’s house. So it was just very suspicious. We know that she wouldn’t have just taken off,” said DuBray.

One of the last places she was seen was a Dollar General in Warsaw, and it was a store she went to often. Later on, a receipt from Walmart was also found, it was dated for Mother’s Day.

Lloyd has medications that she needs. The family confirmed from the pharmacy that her medication had not been filled.

“So we know that she has not gotten her prescriptions refilled. We know that that hasn’t happened,” said DuBray.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol has been actively investigating every clue they can.

“I just want the public or somebody out there that knows what happened to Echo, and I don’t believe it’s just one person,” said Sheriff Knox.

He says the community is still thinking fondly about her.

“All of our local people still think about Echo. The signs are still up and all of our local folks have their eyes peeled,” said Knox.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Department or Missouri State Highway Patrol.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.