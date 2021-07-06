Advertisement

Renters struggling to find apartments in Springfield

(KFYR)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Apartment companies across Springfield are keeping busy with units in high demand.

TLC Properties recently hired an additional 30 employees because of how busy they’ve been across the board.

Lance Lloyd with TLC Properties says out of their 25 plus complexes, the majority of them are nearly filled up with waiting lists. He said a big factor is construction costs. There are fewer homes being built, so more people are looking to rent. He said homeowners are also selling their property and moving into apartments.

Lloyd says 25% of their renters are college students. If he could give a piece of advice to those looking to rent, he says to start now.

”If you’re looking to move your student, the semester is coming, so definitely start looking now,” said Lloyd. “If you’re looking to move in August, September you want to start at least three months ahead.”

Emily Bottorf lives in Springfield, but works in Branson. Over the past few months, she has been looking at apartments in Ozark, Nixa and other places.

Bottorf said the majority of apartments are full, but if they have openings it is out of her budget. She said one apartment required $600 with the application before you were even available to tour the complex. Bottorf said it is hard to justify price and location over finding a safe place to live.

”Apartments have signs posted on their buildings that say like now leasing and stuff,” said Bottorf. “It’s like okay, no you’re not leasing because you have no availability. Or if you are leasing, you’re charging everyone an arm and a leg or expecting the deposit up front with the application before you even guarantee anybody an apartment.”

Lloyd believes as the cost of construction begins to go down, more renters will be able to find openings with either an apartment or a home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
REPORTS: White House to deploy federal ‘surge response’ teams, Missouri requests help amid rising COVID-19 cases
Mercy Springfield is out of ventilators, Rise in patients forces expansion to a 2nd COVID-19 ICU
Mercy Springfield runs out of ventilators, rise in patients forces expansion to a second COVID-19 ICU
A helicopter and several emergency crews responded to a rescue operation at a field Monday in...
Man hospitalized after nearly 100-foot fall from cliff in Pulaski County
A death investigation is underway in Ash Grove after authorities found one man dead Sunday night.
Death investigation underway in Ash Grove; man found dead, one arrested
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

Latest News

Another great pool day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another nice day across the Ozarks
Al Sharpton. Source: WBRC video
Al Sharpton to eulogize Arkansas teen fatally shot by deputy
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson runs home past Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to...
Suarez, Castellanos lift Reds over Royals
hope
Added protections for domestic abuse survivors in Missouri to include pets