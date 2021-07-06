Advertisement

Springfield Fire Department recognizes several firefighters for 2020 achievements

Springfield Fire Department.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department recently recognized multiple firefighters and officers for their heroic actions, achievements and contributions in 2020.

The firefighters were recognized at an awards ceremony last month, which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the best things about being Fire Chief is the opportunity to celebrate and recognize our firefighters for their amazing work and efforts to keep Springfield safe,” said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington

The awards include:

  • Fire Officer of the Year: Fire Captain Darin Miller
  • Firefighter of the Year: Rescue Specialist Drew Rues
  • Fire Chiefs Award for Excellence: Fire Captain Thomas Shaw
  • Fire Educator of the Year: Rescue Specialist Geoff Hammer
  • Fire Instructor of the Year: Fire Captain Thomas Shaw

