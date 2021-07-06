Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 17 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders reported 17 deaths between Monday, June 21 and Sunday, July 4, noting all of them happened in June.

Those who died ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s. Health leaders say two people who died did not seek medical attention.

Among the newly-reported deaths, none were fully vaccinated, according to the state of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine database.

“This should be extremely concerning to our community, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to infect and hospitalize many people,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “It’s our responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this deadly virus by getting vaccinated. Additionally, if someone we know has COVID-19, we need to check in on them and watch for any signs of severe illness that may require hospitalization.”

Health leaders reported 121 new cases Monday and more than 500 cases since the start of July. The county’s seven-day average is around 139 cases per day. This represents a 20% increase in cases over the past seven days.

The health department says cases have significantly increased for two particular populations; people between 31-40 and children between 0-4.

As of Tuesday morning, the health department reports 181 people are being treated for COVID-19 at Springfield hospitals.

Hospitals are filling up in the Springfield area as well. CoxHealth in southwest Missouri is calling on recruiting respiratory therapists and traveling nurses who can bring more help. Meanwhile, Mercy Springfield is currently treating more than 100 patients for COVID-19, and the hospital is running short on ventilators.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if an individual is showing any of the following symptoms, they should seek emergency care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds – depending on skin tone

