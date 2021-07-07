Advertisement

Bystanders help pull person from Table Rock Lake in near drowning

“All the pieces of the emergency response system came together.”
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District says a person is hospitalized after a near drowning at Table Rock Lake. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. on July 6. When first responders arrived, they say bystanders were already trying to rescue the victim. A Branson firefighter ran out to them and pulled the person from the water. The victim has not been identified. The Missouri State Water Patrol is investigating.

