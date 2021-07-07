Advertisement

Father accused of forcing 8-year-old son to steal packages off porches

By KDKA Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania father faces multiple charges after police say he made his 8-year-old son follow delivery vehicles and steal packages off porches.

Pennsylvania State Police say 39-year-old Alexander Soroka had his 8-year-old son grab packages from neighbors’ porches in Youngwood and run home, so the father could use or sell the contents.

“That’s a different level of not being a good human being when you tell your 8-year-old child to follow around delivery vehicles and grab packages off people’s doorsteps,” Trooper Stephen Limani said.

Alexander Soroka, 39, is facing multiple charges, including theft, after police say he made his 8-year-old son steal packages off people's porches.(Source: Pennsylvania State Police, KDKA via CNN)

Arthur McManus had a package stolen from his porch, a theft that prompted him to buy a doorbell camera. He says he and a friend were installing the camera when they got a visit from a child.

“[He said,] ‘Well, I know who’s stealing the packages.’ My buddy, Craig, goes, ‘Excuse me?’ He said, ‘I know who’s stealing them.’ He’s like, ‘Who’s that?’ He said, ‘It’s my dad,’” McManus said.

Troopers say another neighbor spotted the boy allegedly taking some goods and was able to identify him. That led the troopers to Soroka, who initially denied the crimes.

However, police say they found more than $300 worth of suspected stolen goods in Soroka’s home.

“When you have merchandise actually at the house that was reported stolen, it makes our job a lot easier,” Limani said.

McManus says he feels bad for the 8-year-old but not his father.

“That’s really pathetic that you put up your child, an innocent kid who doesn’t know any better, to steal mail,” he said.

Soroka faces multiple charges, including theft. His son is not facing any counts due to his age.

