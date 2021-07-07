FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm with isolated storms today

Warm temperatures started us off today and we’ll continue to see the temperatures climb to the upper 80s. We’ll have a slight uptick in moisture this afternoon so it will feel sticky outside at times.

Warm and sticky today (KYTV)

A few isolated showers popped up during the morning hours. With a cold front located in northern Missouri, we’ll continue to see a few showers popping up through the afternoon. The showers will mainly be driven by daytime heating as the front itself is weak. Most will be dry today with clouds scattering the skies. If you do see rain, consider yourself lucky because we need it.

Isolated afternoon showers (KYTV)

As we head into the evening and lose our heat of the day we’ll have temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with patchy fog possible.

Tomorrow will be nearly copied and paste. Temperatures in the upper 80s with isolated storms early.

Friday, a warm front moves in helping to replenish some moisture and bring hot and humid conditions. Can’t rule out a few showers occurring in the northeast Friday. Digging mid-level low pressure will move through over the weekend which will bring better rain chances. The stronger cold front will move in overnight Saturday and into Sunday, which means most of us will see dry and warm conditions Saturday.

Cold front comes in over the weekend (KYTV)

With the cold front, a few stronger showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday as well as early Sunday. We’ll see more widespread rainfall because of the slow-moving front. This front will also bring cooler temperatures for Sunday and into Tuesday. Things quickly heat up again by the middle of next week.