Jackson County votes to join lawsuit against Missouri’s new gun law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Jackson County legislators voted to join a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans state and local law enforcement officers from enforcing federal gun rules.

The Jackson County Legislature voted 5-3 Tuesday to join St. Louis and St. Louis County in opposing the law. Supporters of the lawsuit contend the law is probably unconstitutional and will prevent local officers from working with federal agents in gun-related cases.

Jackson County lawmakers opposed to joining the lawsuit have voiced concerns about the possible legal costs to the county.

State Republican supporters of the bill say they are concerned about possible new gun restrictions from President Joe Biden’s administration.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.