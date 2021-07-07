Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Route 66 shut down for good, moving to a foster based system

By Leigh Moody
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it’s the end of an era for one local rescue.

On June 30th, Route 66 Rescue in the Ozark/Nixa area shut its doors. But according to the founder, her mission to save dogs will continue.

“It’s been about five years.”

I toured route 66 with Connie Foster for the last time as she prepared to shut the facility down for good.

Connie told me, “just a lack of people to work the facility, lack of funds.”

The costs of running the huge indoor and outdoor shelter proved to be too much.

“All of them have to be spayed and neutered and vaccinated and heart worm tested so it’s quite expensive to just rescue a dog, much less provide a place for them to stay.”

Connie spent the last few months securing new homes or foster families for the remaining dogs. She says fostering is the future of Route 66, going back to the the roots of her rescue mission.

“We’ll go back to fostering the dogs. With that, we have a base of fosters and then also people who contact us about their dogs, we’d ask them to keep them until we can place them.”

Even going foster based will be tough.

“Finding fosters is tough. All the rescues are at capacity and everyone needs help.”

But Connie knows it’s time.

“It is just so hard. I will miss walking in to 30 dogs.”

But she remains philosophical.

“It’s time. You know, nothing lasts forever.”

And committed to saving every dog she can, just in a different way.

If you’d like to sign up as a foster for Route 66, you can apply through the link below.

