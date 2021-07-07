Man from Cedar Creek, Mo. drowns in Bull Shoals Lake

CEDAR CREEK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Monte Hindbaugh, 62, of Cedar Creek drowned in Bull Shoals Lake Tuesday morning.

The patrol says someone on a boat saw Hindbaugh floating in the water on the Cedar Creek Leg of the lake around 8:30 a.m.

This is Troop D’s 8th drowning this year.

