Man from Cedar Creek, Mo. drowns in Bull Shoals Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR CREEK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Monte Hindbaugh, 62, of Cedar Creek drowned in Bull Shoals Lake Tuesday morning.

The patrol says someone on a boat saw Hindbaugh floating in the water on the Cedar Creek Leg of the lake around 8:30 a.m.

This is Troop D’s 8th drowning this year.

