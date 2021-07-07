Advertisement

Missouri begins new fiscal year with record amount of money

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s new budget is off to a roaring start, with more money in the bank than ever before.

The state began its 2022 fiscal year July 1 with a general revenue cash balance of nearly $2.4 billion, the state budget office said Wednesday.

That shattered the old record of nearly $1.5 billion for the fiscal year that started in July 1998, though the old high mark was still slightly larger when viewed as a percentage of state revenue received at the time.

State Budget Director Dan Haug said Missouri’s large intake was due partly to the coronavirus. Because of the pandemic-induced recession, the state delayed last year’s deadline for individual income taxes until July 15, 2020, meaning it received two tax payments during the 2021 fiscal year.

Haug said income and sales taxes collections also fared significantly better than expected. The 6.7% sales tax growth indicates that people were shopping more during the pandemic, he said.

“Revenues were really, really good -- much, much better than we did anticipate,” Haug said.

In December, state officials had forecast 14% growth for the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30, Haug said. Instead, revenues grew by nearly 26%.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
CoxHealth in southwest Missouri is calling on recruiting respiratory therapist and traveling...
CoxHealth calls on nation to send more traveling nurses and RT staff to help with SWMO COVID-19 surge
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Lakota Tucker.
Man charged in Fourth of July shooting death in Ash Grove
Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after...
Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

Latest News

Isolated afternoon showers
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humid Friday then Weekend Rain
Route 66 rescue is moving to foster-based
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Route 66 shut down for good, moving to a foster based system
Sara Walsh/Missouri House
Missouri lawmaker vying for 4th District congressional seat
Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to...
As New York salutes health workers, Missouri fights a surge