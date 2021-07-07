Missouri Dept. of Labor announces waivers for unemployment overpayment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Labor announced Tuesday it has offered waivers for the federal portion of the overpayments. Missouri workers still owe the state portion of the overpayments.

The labor agency doled out $146 million in unemployment aid to 46,000 Missourians last year who didn’t qualify amid a crush of unemployment claims. After a review, the agency discovered the mistake and has been trying to take that money back.

If the waiver is approved, those who received unemployment payments would get to keep the extra payments they received.

Last year, thousands reached out for help after getting notices that they owed money.

”I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Amy Minnich, whose company was shut down during the pandemic. “I didn’t know if we would be off work again. I filed my normal unemployment forms, I receive a letter saying I owe another $8,000 in overpayments.”

Democratic state representatives held a news conference Wednesday alongside those who are struggling through the pandemic.

”They did announce a process for people to apply to waivers for the federal portion of these overpayments,” said Missouri Rep. Peter Merideth (D - District 80).

Another Missouri representative, Chuck Basye (R - District 47), says people should not have to payback overpayments.

“Overpayments are the fault of the government, so I do not support forcing people to repay the unemployment benefits,” said Basye.

”It should not be more lucrative to sit at home and gather government benefits or assistance when you are able to go back to work,” said Basye.

He says businesses want to see workers back.

”There are plenty of jobs available, I see it all the time in my community.” said Basye.

Representative Merideth said if you need help with this, you can reach out to your representative.

“I do highly recommend people reach out to their representative, sometimes we can help,” said Merideth.

To find out if you are eligible for the waivers, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.