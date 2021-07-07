Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson signs bill for to-go cocktails

(KSWO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri restaurants will be able to sell to-go cocktails permanently under a bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday.

When restaurants had their indoor capacities limited during the coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control temporarily relaxed rules so they could sell mixed drinks to go.

The bill Parson signed makes the policy permanent, so long as the alcoholic drinks are sold along with food and in tamper-proof, sealed containers intended to discourage drinking while driving.

The legislation also will do away with some of the remaining restrictions on Sunday alcohol sales.

Under current law, businesses licensed to sell alcohol by the drink can do so between 6 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday but are limited to sales between 9 a.m. and midnight on Sunday. The new law will allow Sunday sales during the same hours as other days beginning Aug. 28.

