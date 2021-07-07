Advertisement

Missouri lawmaker vying for 4th District congressional seat

Sara Walsh/Missouri House
Sara Walsh/Missouri House(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state Rep. Sara Walsh on Wednesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s 4th congressional district seat.

Voters first elected Walsh, a 42-year-old Ashland Republican, to the state House in 2017. She serves on the influential House Budget Committee and leads a budget subcommittee.

Before her election to the House, Walsh worked jobs ranging from a factory worker to an auditor in the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.

“I’m running for Congress to defend the American Dream and to ensure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunities we had,” Walsh said in a Wednesday statement.

Hartzler, a Republican, announced her Senate bid last month. She is among several candidates seeking the seat that will be vacated by Republican Roy Blunt’s retirement. Blunt announced in March he would not seek another term.

Other Republican candidates eyeing the congressional seat include former state Sen. Ed Emery and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks.

Archie, Missouri resident Jeff Leathers is the only Democrat to file for the seat so far.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
CoxHealth in southwest Missouri is calling on recruiting respiratory therapist and traveling...
CoxHealth calls on nation to send more traveling nurses and RT staff to help with SWMO COVID-19 surge
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Lakota Tucker.
Man charged in Fourth of July shooting death in Ash Grove
Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after...
Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

Latest News

Route 66 rescue is moving to foster-based
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Route 66 shut down for good, moving to a foster based system
Grand marshal Sandra Lindsay, a health care worker who was the first person in the country to...
As New York salutes health workers, Missouri fights a surge
Small businesses across Springfield have taken a hit by the pandemic over the past year and a...
Springfield businesses react to spike in COVID-19 cases
Springfield businesses react to spike in COVID-19 cases