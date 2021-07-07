Petition to recall Nixa mayor reaches number of verified signatures needed, recall process continues

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa is confirming the Christian County Clerk verified the necessary number of signatures on the petition to continue the process to recall Nixa Mayor Brian Steele.

67 verified signatures were needed, which means the person has to live in Nixa and be a registered voter. Of the 97 signatures on the petition, 73 were verified by the Christian County Clerk.

Mayor Brian Steele says a recall is part of the democratic process.

”I may question the threshold that you have to meet to get that,” Mayor Steele says. “I do support that right.”

Nixa city officials tell KY3 that the city clerk has 15 days to certify the petition, notify the petition committee and present it to council. City council then has to pass an ordinance to add the recall to the next election held by the city.

City officials say the recall would have to be added to the next election held, which could be November 2nd.

Mayor Steele says if it does come to that, every vote counts.

“I hope that they would take the time to see what happened and look at the timeline and understand that those were hard issues and no one wanted to have to make those decisions,” Mayor Steele says.

Donald Marriott has lived in Nixa for 20 years and says he understands why the recall committee was formed.

“I think that the masking was kind of ridiculous to start with,” Marriott says.

Part of the petition reads that the mayor was “enacting a mask mandate and taking other actions detrimental to the city of Nixa, its economy and the health and welfare of the community in general.”

Marriott agrees that masking did impact the economy negatively.

“It shut down too many businesses and it definitely hurt our economy,” Marriott says.

Mayor Steele says that’s not the case.

“It’s factually not true,” Mayor Steele says. “Nixa saw a record amount of sales tax increase last year over 15% and it’s seen over 10% this year even despite the pandemic. Which just shows Nixa businesses are thriving and growing despite COVID-19.”

The city estimates a recall election could cost taxpayers between $10,000 and $15,000.

Marriott says the election isn’t worth the extra money.

“As long as we’re gonna spend money needlessly, I don’t think it’s a good deal,” Marriott says.

Mayor Steele hopes to continue representing Nixa and work on the city’s strategic plan.

“We have a lot of great goals about things we can do in Nixa, ways we can grow,” Mayor Steele says. “Not only our economy but also our lifestyle here in Nixa. Increasing our parks, our trails, sidewalks, our roads. All of those types of things are things I’ve been working on for the past 11 years and I hope to be able to work on moving forward.”

KY3 reached out to the recall committee again and they declined doing an interview. A member of the recall committee did send KY3 a statement.

Part of the statement from the recall committee reads:

“Citizens came together with the intent to recall the mayor for his actions that are believed to be illegitimate and possibly illegal.”

