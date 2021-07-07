Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after his vehicle collided with a train.

Police say a man hit a train traveling eastbound on tracks along Commercial Street. That collision knocked containers off the track and into a separate train traveling westbound. Some of those containers were also thrown off their tracks.

Authorities were concerned over contaminants in some containers used to transport coal, but decided not to call a HAZMAT team upon further inspection Tuesday night. The containers, at this time, are deemed safe, according to officials.

However, Springfield Police Lieutenant Dustin Martin says investigators are still actively investigating. Authorities will likely have more information Wednesday morning.

“The car was dragged from Campbell to about Washington where it finally broke free. At some point between Campbell and Washington it did burst into flames,” said Martin. “He was in the parking lot and he had some burns and some other injuries consistent with the accident. The vehicle suffered extensive damage. It’s a wonder that the male was standing outside and was able to get into an ambulance.”

Martin says the unidentified driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Though he says the driver was too hurt to undergo immediate tests for impairment.

Washington Street between Commercial and Atlantic Streets will be closed until inspectors can assess damage to the railroad bridge.

Springfield Police is partnering with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp, also known as BNSF, operators of the railways, on the investigation.

