Springfield launches new division to improve water quality and infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Improving water quality throughout the Ozarks is a top priority.

In Springfield, a lot of that effort focuses on improving the sewer system.

“It’s sewer water. It’s not the most pleasant smell,” says restaurant owner Sean Matar.

He says he works hard to make sure the waste his business produces is as clean as possible before it goes down the drain.

“Every time you wash a pan or you wash a dish there’s some grease on the dish that gets washed off and we don’t want that going into the sewer system,” he said.

Like most restaurants and eateries in Springfield, he uses a grease trap to collect any pollutants.

City officials are also working on ways to improve the area’s water quality.

“We have a very talented group of scientists and engineers really diving into the quality and engineering issues,” said Zach Martin.

Martin will direct the new Water Quality Engineering and Development Division.

“If we don’t make sure that we are doing our part in working with them to makes sure the right wastewater is coming in to our system that could reduce the integrity and life of our sanitary sewer collection system,” he said.

The goal is to improve service to the development community and business owners. That includes addressing concerns, implementing programs to ensure high water quality, as well as investing in sewer and storm water projects to meet federal guidelines.

“The better that we can work with our customers and our citizens on what goes into these systems, the better the end product is coming out of our treatment plants,” said Martin.

Matar said, “Hopefully putting everything in one department will streamline all the complaints so that they can actually focus their efforts where its most needed.”

Earlier this year city council approved a plan to spend millions of dollars over the next few years to rehabilitate and upgrade the sewage system.

