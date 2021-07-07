Advertisement

Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP's first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday revived the GOP’s thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America’s biggest red state after Democrats temporarily derailed a restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May.

As expected, Abbott made new election laws one of nearly a dozen items — including border security and other GOP lightning rod issues — that he is instructing lawmakers to revisit over the next 30 days in a special session that begins Thursday.

The two-term governor, who is up for reelection next year and has not ruled out a presidential run in 2024, offered no immediate guidance about what changes he wants in Texas’ elections laws. But already, Republicans are backing away from the two most contentious issues that fueled Democrats’ dramatic quorum break just before a midnight deadline over the Memorial Day weekend.

He also ordered lawmakers to restore funding for Texas’ legislative branch after vetoing paychecks for roughly 2,000 Capitol employees following the walkout.

“These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity,” Abbott said.

The GOP’s overwhelming majority in the Texas Capitol means it is likely an elections bill will pass, although Democrats have vowed to continue fighting and have not ruled out breaking quorum again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
CoxHealth in southwest Missouri is calling on recruiting respiratory therapist and traveling...
CoxHealth calls on nation to send more traveling nurses and RT staff to help with SWMO COVID-19 surge
Lakota Tucker.
Man charged in Fourth of July shooting death in Ash Grove
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Mercy Springfield is out of ventilators, Rise in patients forces expansion to a 2nd COVID-19 ICU
Mercy Springfield runs out of ventilators, rise in patients forces expansion to a second COVID-19 ICU

Latest News

Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
WATCH LIVE: Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Dept. discusses the Wednesday shooting that...
3 officers wounded in Chicago, not life-threatening, official says
Former President Donald Trump announces a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and others.
Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Former President Donald Trump announces a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and others.
Trump suing Facebook, Google, Twitter
Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting Wednesday in Chicago. Three officers were...
Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago