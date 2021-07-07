Three charged with murder in the February shooting death of Chandler Sweaney

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three men have been charged with murder in the February 1 shooting death of Chandler Sweaney, 23.

Paul Morales, 29, Rickey Rose, 34, and Timothy Johnson, 32, are all charged with second degree murder.

According to court documents, Morales and Johnson showed up to Sweaney’s home in the 2800 block of West Chestnut to see Rose. Sweaney owned the home, and used social media to try and find roommates. Rose was renting a room from Sweaney, but the two did not know each other prior to becoming roommates.

Court documents say Morales and Johnson went to see Rose to buy drugs and a gun. Witnesses told police that Rose asked to speak to Morales and Johnson privately in Rose’s room. Later, two gunshots were heard and Morales ran out of the room holding a gun. Witnesses say Morales ran into the living room and began firing shots at Sweaney and another witness. When police arrived, they found Sweaney dead in the living room, and Rose had a gunshot to his leg. Witnesses did not know Morales or Johnson, and Rose was not cooperative with police about the shooting.

Later in the investigation, an ATF agent contacted Springfield detectives, saying that an inmate in the Randolph County jail in Illinois, who is a known high ranking member of the Gangster Disciples gang, had talked to Johnson and Morales over the phone. On the recorded call, Johnson and Morales talked to the inmate about robbing and killing someone.

Morales was later arrested during a traffic stop in April, and Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop in May.

