WATCH LIVE: Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mercy Springfield announced a Sept. 30, 2021 deadline for vaccinating all employees.

LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT:

“We are leading by example. We are blazing a trail,” says Brent Hubbard, president and COO on the decision to require all staff to be vaccinated.

Around 75% of all Mercy employees are fully vaccinated across its US hospitals, according to Hubbard.

“Mandating the vaccine is the right thing to do,” says Dr. Robin Trotman, who stresses the importance of protecting the community.

Mercy Springfield is treating 122 COVID-19 patients as of July 6, according to Mercy CAO Erik Frederick. Around 97% of those patients are not vaccinated, according to Hubbard. The hospital has reported three new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Mercy Springfield announced earlier this week it was running short on ventilators. The hospital had been using around 50 ventilators, but needed to request more from surrounding Mercy hospital sites, including Northwest Arkansas and St. Louis.

