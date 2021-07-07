Witnesses, first responders credited with saving a teenage boy from Hollister who nearly drowned in Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Several witnesses and first responders are credited for helping save a teenage boy who nearly drowned Tuesday night at Table Rock Lake.

Rescue crews responded to Moonshine Beach around 6 p.m. Tuesday to help save the child, a 15-year-old boy. Crews were told that several bystanders located the swimmer seeking help as the first fire unit arrived.

Witness Connor Diesen said he visited Moonshine Beach around 3:30 Tuesday. After swimming for a couple of hours, he decided to grab his floatie and head back into the water.

That’s when a girl nearby stopped him and asked for help.

“By the time I got on my floatie, I got about halfway there, a girl had stopped and asked me for some help, so I took into action,” Diesen said.

While on shore, Diesen asked the girl what had happened.

”The whole time she was trying to tell me someone was under the water, but just couldn’t really get it out.”

He later found out it was her boyfriend who needed help.

”What I know is they swam out to the ring, the outer ring, and then they were swimming back in, and that’s when he got too tired,” Diesen said.

Then, they called 911.

”By that time, we were just dropping down as far as we could go down to see if we felt anything. That’s when a guy was like, ‘yep’ and that’s when we knew.”

Around 10 bystanders worked together to help the boy back to shore.

”We found him, got him up to the shore, we got him inside of a floatie that way he was still floating,” Diesen said.

Once the boy was on the floatie, EMT started showing up.

”The firefighter came out swam into the water. I didn’t know it was a firefighter. I thought it was another local at that time.”

Ten first responders worked tirelessly for more than 15 minutes and were able to regain a pulse.

”Just praying to God every second I could, I prayed to him a good 50 times just throughout that whole time.”

Diesen said he felt like God put him in that place and time for a reason.

”I just want to thank the people that were out there and also send prayers out to the families of the victims,” Diesen said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D Sgt. Mike McClure said the teen was transported to Cox Hospital in Branson, then later flown to Cox South in Springfield for treatment.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.