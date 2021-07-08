Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Timothy Johnson, Paul Morales, and Rickey Rose
Three charged with murder in the February shooting death of Chandler Sweaney
Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after...
Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

Latest News

American Cancer Society representative, Ryan Cox, talked to Daniel Posey about how Relay for...
The Place - Relay for Life 2021
Author Annie Presley joins Rescue One for a book signing and pet adoption event in Springfield,...
Do Good: Rescue One Pet Adoption Event
Volunteer Ozarks spotlights Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
Volunteer Ozarks - Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
The Northview Center at Dolling Park in north Springfield has been closed for 15 months because...
Springfield Park Board’s Northview Center for seniors open again after 15-month pandemic related shutdown
The 30th Annual CoxHealth Med Mile and 5K Run/Walk is going virtual again this year.
Med Mile 2021