Aunt Norma to share memories of KY3′s the Children’s Hour

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/edited news release) - Norma Champion will share memories of her time hosting the Children’s Hour on KY3 during a special event at the History Museum On The Square.

On Saturday, July 24th, the museum will host a live, in-person conversation with Champion, who hosted the Children’s Hour from 1957 to 1986.

Not only will Champion discuss her time as a writer, producer, and host of the Children’s Hour on KY3, but also her service on the Springfield City Council, the Missouri House of Representatives, and the Missouri State Senate.

Norma Champion was the first woman to be inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

The conversation begins at 10:30 am on July 24th inside the historic Fox Theater on Park Central Square. It is free for members of the museum. The fee is $15 for non-members only wanting to take part in the conversation, and $28 for non-members to participate, and tour the museum.

To register, call the History Museum On The Square at (417) 831-1976.

