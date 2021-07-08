Advertisement

Caught on camera: Incredible fire tornado seen during Calif. blaze

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENNANT, Calif. (Gray News) - As several wildfires continue to burn across the state of California, firefighters are not only having to deal with the heat and drought conditions, but other rare phenomena as well, such as fire tornadoes.

The U.S. Forest Service shared video Thursday of the fire tornado, also called a fire whirl, taken last week in the Tennant Fire, which continues to burn in northern California.

Forestry officials define a fire whirl as a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris and flame.” They can range in size from less than a foot to more than 500 feet in diameter, and large fire whirls can be as intense as a small tornado.

Last week’s fire whirl was so intense, its rotation was detected on radar by the National Weather Service.

The Tennant Fire is one of a number still burning in California. The Los Angeles Times reports, as of Thursday morning, the fire has consumed 10,580 acres and is 81% contained.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Timothy Johnson, Paul Morales, and Rickey Rose
Three charged with murder in the February shooting death of Chandler Sweaney
Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after...
Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

Latest News

City of Republic asks voters to support police and fire sales tax
City of Republic asks voters to support police and fire sales tax
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden
Pierce City pool opens after flood damage is repaired
Pierce City pool opens after flood damage is repaired
Bill signing ceremony
Fund established for Missouri firefighters who develop cancer
Many incoming children will have to be put on a waitlist if wanting to go into a daycare.
Parents face long waiting lists to get kids into daycare