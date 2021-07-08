Community input is wanted for a comprehensive plan in Battlefield, Mo.

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The town of Battlefield is asking the community for input on what it would like to see in an updated comprehensive plan. Battlefield is collaborating with The Southwest Missouri Council of Government to update the 2002 plan.

City Administrator Tommy VanHorn said the plan is a guide for future growth, land use and developments across the community. He said a big part of the plan is updating the zoning regulations.

“Using land uses and making sure we’re using them appropriately and making sure our economic areas are identified, our residential areas are identified, our multifamily areas are identified,” said VanHorn. “It’s not saying that they can’t be adjusted, but this gives us a framework to work with to build for the future so we can identify those areas where we’re going to have potential growth.”

He said it’s important to have recommendations and feedback from the community.

”Their input is valuable because we want to get the feedback from the community so we know what we have in the plan will work for everybody,” said VanHorn. “It helps generate ideas, community involvement and how local government works. We received feedback from the community and we try to respond in the best appropriate way.

The community is invited to give their input during a meeting Thursday night. The meeting will be from 6 -8 at city hall. VanHorn will present the updated draft for the plan.

The surveys will also be provided. If you can’t make it you can find the survey here. He said those who attend will be treated with some ice cream. The fire department will also have a fire truck on display for kids.

VanHorn is hoping to have the comprehensive plan updated by August.

