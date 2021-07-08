Advertisement

Community input is wanted for a comprehensive plan in Battlefield, Mo.

The city of Battlefield, Mo. is asking the community for input on what it would like to see in...
The city of Battlefield, Mo. is asking the community for input on what it would like to see in an updated Comprehensive Plan.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The town of Battlefield is asking the community for input on what it would like to see in an updated comprehensive plan. Battlefield is collaborating with The Southwest Missouri Council of Government to update the 2002 plan.

City Administrator Tommy VanHorn said the plan is a guide for future growth, land use and developments across the community. He said a big part of the plan is updating the zoning regulations.

“Using land uses and making sure we’re using them appropriately and making sure our economic areas are identified, our residential areas are identified, our multifamily areas are identified,” said VanHorn. “It’s not saying that they can’t be adjusted, but this gives us a framework to work with to build for the future so we can identify those areas where we’re going to have potential growth.”

He said it’s important to have recommendations and feedback from the community.

”Their input is valuable because we want to get the feedback from the community so we know what we have in the plan will work for everybody,” said VanHorn. “It helps generate ideas, community involvement and how local government works. We received feedback from the community and we try to respond in the best appropriate way.

The community is invited to give their input during a meeting Thursday night. The meeting will be from 6 -8 at city hall. VanHorn will present the updated draft for the plan.

The surveys will also be provided. If you can’t make it you can find the survey here. He said those who attend will be treated with some ice cream. The fire department will also have a fire truck on display for kids.

VanHorn is hoping to have the comprehensive plan updated by August.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Springfield will be requiring all current and future workers to get vaccinated against...
Mercy Springfield to require all current, future workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces 17 new COVID-19 deaths as cases, hospitalizations rise
Massive house fire in Ozark
Massive fire destroys a house near Ozark, Mo.
Timothy Johnson, Paul Morales, and Rickey Rose
Three charged with murder in the February shooting death of Chandler Sweaney
Authorities say a man walked away from a crash alive Tuesday night in north Springfield after...
Police: Man expected to survive collision with train in north Springfield

Latest News

Missouri Job Center
The Missouri Job Center host veteran-focused job fair Thursday
A ball thrown by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India bounces off Kansas City Royals'...
Gray, India leads Reds over Royals with late rally
train v car
Springfield teen survives collision with a train
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it